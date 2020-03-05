Home

Pamela Fay (Ewans) SMITH

SMITH, Pamela Fay (nee Ewans). Peacefully at Dannevirke Community Hospital on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to John (deceased), Dean and Pam, and Kel. Loved Grandma to Ben and Sam, and Courtney. Sister to Graeme (deceased), Murray (deceased), and Lyn Hills. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North. Messages to the family c/- Dean Tucker, PO Box 266, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240. In accordance with Pam's wishes a private family service has been held in the Kowhai Chapel in Dannevirke, followed by a cremation. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Dannevirke Community Hospital and Arohanui Hospice for their care of Pam over the past few months.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 5, 2020
