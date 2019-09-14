|
|
LINDSAY, Pamela Jane (nee Hayhurst). On September 9, 2019, passed away peacefully at Duart Hospital, Havelock North. Aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife for 54 years of Bryan (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Lance, Kerry, Darren and Maria, Michael, Sonya and Malcolm. Most treasured Grandma of 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A private service and cremation for Pamela has been held. Messages to the Lindsay Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 14, 2019