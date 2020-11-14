|
COCKBURN, Pamela Margaret. Passed peacefully in Taupo on November 12, 2020 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas Cockburn (Patoka). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and John Husheer. Dearly loved aunt of Catherine, Elizabeth and Andrew Husheer. Loving aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Liston Heights Rest Home, Taupo. A service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 12.00pm. Communications with Pamela's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020