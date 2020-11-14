Home

Pamela Margaret COCKBURN

COCKBURN, Pamela Margaret. Passed peacefully in Taupo on November 12, 2020 in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas Cockburn (Patoka). Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan and John Husheer. Dearly loved aunt of Catherine, Elizabeth and Andrew Husheer. Loving aunt and great aunt to her nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff at Liston Heights Rest Home, Taupo. A service to celebrate Pamela's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 12.00pm. Communications with Pamela's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2020
