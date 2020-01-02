|
HEARN, Pamela Margaret (Pam). Passed away at Elmwood House on December 31 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug for 60 years, and mother of Maree, Craig, and Wendy. Proud Gran of Scott, Blair, Nicola, Kimberley and Amber; and an adored Great- Gran to Kora and Felix. Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and held so dear. A celebration of Pam's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, January 4 at 10.00am. Messages to the Hearn Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 2, 2020