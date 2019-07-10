Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
03-546-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela BISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Marguerite BISS

Add a Memory
Pamela Marguerite BISS Notice
BISS, Pamela Marguerite. Pam died peacefully at Nelson on Monday, July 8, 2019. Much loved wife, mother, and companion, of Simon, Amanda, Judy, Kate, Sally, and Sarah. Loved "Grannie Pammie" of George, Milly, and Hattie. Pam will be buried in a private family ceremony at Nelson, and a memorial gathering will subsequently be held at the Martinborough Town Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Floral tributes only from home gardens please. Pam has jumped her final fence, and is also formally excused from any further watches at sea. Respectfully cared for by Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors, Nelson
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.