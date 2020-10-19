|
WHITE, Pamela Mary. 9.3.1931 - 17.10.2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Treasured Mum of Marilyn, Mark, the late Nigel, Rosemary, Grant, Jan and their partners. Adored grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 12. Passed away peacefully at Duart aged 89. Sincere thanks to Duart Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Ward of the Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Pam and Ron's lives will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, corner of Orchard and Maraekakaho Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, October 21, at 1.00pm. Messages to the White Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2020