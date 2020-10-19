Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
corner of Orchard and Maraekakaho Roads
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Mary. 9.3.1931 - WHITE


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Pamela Mary. 9.3.1931 - WHITE Notice
WHITE, Pamela Mary. 9.3.1931 - 17.10.2020 Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Treasured Mum of Marilyn, Mark, the late Nigel, Rosemary, Grant, Jan and their partners. Adored grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 12. Passed away peacefully at Duart aged 89. Sincere thanks to Duart Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Ward of the Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital, would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Pam and Ron's lives will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, corner of Orchard and Maraekakaho Roads, Hastings on Wednesday, October 21, at 1.00pm. Messages to the White Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -