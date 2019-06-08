|
|
RHODES, Pamela Maude (Pam) (nee Bartlett) On June 5, 2019 at Waiapu House Lifecare, Havelock North. Loved and cherished mother and mother in law of Viki and Dennis Sweetman, Denice and Pete Williams, Kim and Alan Aitken, Lindsay and Lissa Watson, Kellie and Pete Ashdown. Treasured Nana of Kane and Simon; Ritchie and Paul; James and Fleur; Candice and Royce; Ivy and Stella and her 12 great grandchildren. Family would like to thank all the staff of Waiapu House for their love and care of Pam. A Memorial Service is to be helped at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Waiapu House Lifecare, Danvers St, Havelock North on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to Rhodes Family c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019