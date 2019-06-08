Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela RHODES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Maude (nee Bartlett) (Pam) RHODES

Notice Condolences

Pamela Maude (nee Bartlett) (Pam) RHODES Notice
RHODES, Pamela Maude (Pam) (nee Bartlett) On June 5, 2019 at Waiapu House Lifecare, Havelock North. Loved and cherished mother and mother in law of Viki and Dennis Sweetman, Denice and Pete Williams, Kim and Alan Aitken, Lindsay and Lissa Watson, Kellie and Pete Ashdown. Treasured Nana of Kane and Simon; Ritchie and Paul; James and Fleur; Candice and Royce; Ivy and Stella and her 12 great grandchildren. Family would like to thank all the staff of Waiapu House for their love and care of Pam. A Memorial Service is to be helped at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Waiapu House Lifecare, Danvers St, Havelock North on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1.30pm. Messages can be made online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to Rhodes Family c/- PO Box 967 Hastings 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.