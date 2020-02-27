|
|
SCHICKER, Pamela Rose (nee Lawton). Unexpectedly at Hastings Hospital on February 24, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved mother, foster mum, sister, aunty, nana and a friend to many. A service for Pam will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Saturday, February 29 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central- districts.cancernz.org. nz. Messages can be sent c/o Schicker Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 27, 2020