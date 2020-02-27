Home

Pamela Rose (Lawton) SCHICKER

Pamela Rose (Lawton) SCHICKER Notice
SCHICKER, Pamela Rose (nee Lawton). Unexpectedly at Hastings Hospital on February 24, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved mother, foster mum, sister, aunty, nana and a friend to many. A service for Pam will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Saturday, February 29 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hawkes Bay Cancer Society would be appreciated. These can be left at the service or made online at central- districts.cancernz.org. nz. Messages can be sent c/o Schicker Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 27, 2020
