Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela WATTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Thelma WATTERS

Add a Memory
Pamela Thelma WATTERS Notice
WATTERS, Pamela Thelma. Passed away peacefully at home after a battle with lymphoma, on Tuesday April 14, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of Syd for 63 years. Dearly loved mother of Grant and Cushla, and Vicki. Beloved aunt to Richard Fifield and Penny Benson. "Many thanks to Cranford Hospice and St John's Ambulance for all their support over the last 6 months." A private cremation will take place and we hope at a future time to have a memorial service to celebrate Pam's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford hospice would be appreciated and may be left at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. All messages to the Watters family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -