SCRIMSHAW, Patricia Ann. On Sunday June 14, 2020, peacefully at Dannevirke Community Hospital surrounded by her family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Alex. Much loved mum and mother-in- law to Michael, Terry and Jill, Stephen and Sue, Joanne and Mark Jones, Karen and Stephen Luke. Loved grandmother to Ben, Rebekah and Tim, Richard and Raewyn, and Matthew and Helen; Samsara (deceased), Clarke and Bryony, Elliott and Mishka, and Esther and Liam; Adam and Samantha, and Sam; Sarah and Jono, Jamie and Quentin, and great grandmother to Seth, Freya, Odin, Remi and Maci. A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Dannevirke Community Hospital and the home care givers for the wonderful care they gave to Pattie. A service for Pattie will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke on Thursday June 18, at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 16, 2020