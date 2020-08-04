Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Patricia Ann Wilson (Patsy) HALPIN

Patricia Ann Wilson (Patsy) HALPIN Notice
HALPIN, Patricia Ann Wilson (Patsy). Passed away on August 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Robin. Supportive and loving Mum of Christopher, Trevor, Rodney, Penelope and Peter Black. Proud Nana to Ricky, Michelle, Hannah, Matthew, Jordan, Jacob and Ella; Nathan, Bradley and Joshua; and great- grandmother to Evasia, Nevaeh and Shaciaan. Thank you to the staff of Princess Alexandra for their care of Patsy. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House would be appreciated. A farewell for Patsy will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Halpin Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 4, 2020
