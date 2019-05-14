|
|
PRICE, Patricia Dawn (Pat). 17.03.1935-09.05.2019 Aged 84 years. Loved wife of Ian (deceased). Cherished Mum and Nanny to Stewart and Jenny (Australia), Susan and Brian Hart (Wellington), Russell and Laureen, Kerry and Paul Koefoed and Chris and Viv. Her 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at HBDH and District Nurses for their care. She did not want to leave us but the mountain became too big to climb Gone to be with Dad As per her wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019