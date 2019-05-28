Home

DOBBIE, Patricia (nee Brownlie). Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt on May 26, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Nicole, Christine, Kathryn and Graeme. Much loved grandmother of Michael, Hamish, Anna, Nicholas, Nikoletta, Yianna, Maria, Alex, Matt, Richie, Louisa and great grandma of Will, Grace, Eva and Mash (future). In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice ([email protected] teomanga.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held in St Mark's Church, 58 Woburn Road, Lower Hutt on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11.00am and thereafter private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Dobbie family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton, FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel (04) 566 3103
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 28, 2019
