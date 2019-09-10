|
ARMITAGE, Patricia Edna (Pat). Aged 90 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on September 7, 2019. She was born November 5 1928, in Nukuhou North, to Helen Mary Jespersen and Harold William Dorrington- Jones. She is survived by her husband George Armitage and together they are the parents of eight children, 39 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. Her beautiful legacy of faith, family and fun will always be treasured and remembered. Pats funeral will be at the Napier Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 93 Georges Drive, Napier, on Wednesday September 11. Viewing will begin at 12.00pm, with the service starting at 1pm. Refreshments at the Napier chapel will be available after the burial at approx. 3.30pm. Pat, a devoted mother to her family, had a playful tendency to collude in tricks and pranks to all unwitting targets. How we will miss her love of life. Pats favourite colour was green. If you wish to harmonise your feelings with hers, you may wear some hint or splash of green…a ribbon, a tie, a scarf, a necklace, a green sprig or posy.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 10, 2019