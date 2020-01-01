|
FARROW, Patricia (nee Goddard). Passed away peacefully at the Hastings Hospital on December 21, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Bill (Deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sujee Clare and Giles. Treasured Nan of Tyson, Amber, Haylee, Summah, James, Tommy and John and great grandmother of four. A special mention to the Drs and Nurses at Hastings Hospital B1 for the wonderful care of our treasured and much loved Mum. Donations to Red Cross in lieu of flowers. A memorial service for Pat was held at the Red Cross rooms in Heretaunga Street, Hastings on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 1, 2020