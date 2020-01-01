Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
FARROW, Patricia (nee Goddard). Passed away peacefully at the Hastings Hospital on December 21, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved wife of Bill (Deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sujee Clare and Giles. Treasured Nan of Tyson, Amber, Haylee, Summah, James, Tommy and John and great grandmother of four. A special mention to the Drs and Nurses at Hastings Hospital B1 for the wonderful care of our treasured and much loved Mum. Donations to Red Cross in lieu of flowers. A memorial service for Pat was held at the Red Cross rooms in Heretaunga Street, Hastings on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 1, 2020
