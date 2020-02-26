Home

Patricia Jocelyn (Phillpott) JOSEPH

Patricia Jocelyn (Phillpott) JOSEPH

JOSEPH, Patricia Jocelyn (nee Phillpott). Jocelyn passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale on February 21, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Ian, Wayne, and Robyn, Grandmother of Amy, Hannah, Steven, and Michael, and Great- Grandmother of five. Her passing will leave a "big hole" in the Joseph and Murphy families. Thank you to all who have cared for our Mum, Mother-in-Law and Nana. A private service will be held to celebrate Jocelyn's life.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 26, 2020
