O'DWYER, Patricia Mary, (Pat). 27.06.1927 - 28.05.2020 Peacefully at Taradale Masonic Rest Home, Continuing Care Wing. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Dawn (both deceased). Michael and Marlene, and Edward and Kathleen (both deceased). Loved aunt of Christine, Judith, Frances, Terry Joe, Michael, Jackie, Catherine, and Michelle. Our thanks to the staff at the Continuing Care Wing for their kindness to and the support of Pat through a trying time. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, on Tuesday June 2, 2020, at 12 noon. Followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Rosary will be recited on Monday June 1 2020, at 5pm. Messages to the O'Dwyer Family can be posted C/- 135 Guppy Road, Taradale, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020