BALLANTYNE, Patricia Matel (Pat) (nee Peachey). After a long battle passed away January 20, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Robert (Bob). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Hiku, Kay and Keith, and Roberta and Phil Greaney. Loved Nana of Joanne, Michael, Nathan, Cameron, Rawhinia, Robert, Graeme Jnr, Chantelle, Tieneka and James. Loved Nanny Pat to her great grandchildren. 'Fly High with the Angels Mum' A service to celebrate Pats life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to The Chatham Club at the service. Messages can be sent online at www.tnphb.co.nz or posted to the 'Ballantyne Family', C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 23, 2020