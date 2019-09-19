|
CLARKIN, Patricia Ngaire. 27.09.1934 - 17.09.2019 Peacefully. Loving wife of Barry for 64 years. Dearly loved Mum of Chris and Donna, Gayel and Paul Child (Feilding), Stephen and Steph, Roger, Lynette and Kevin Grainger, Carol and Colin Kenny (Napier), Simon and Sadie and Peter and Jenny. Loving Nana to all her Grand and Great-Grand Children. A service to farewell and remember Pats life will be held on Saturday, September 21 in the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the Starship Foundation may be left at the service. All communications to the Clarkin Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019