SCOTT, Patricia Ngaire (Pat) (nee Comber). Peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Loved wife of the late Sandy. Cherished mother and mother-in- law of Malcolm and Heather, Maureen and Bruce Fiveash, Kathleen and Doug Lemberg, Richard, Trevor, Philip and Donna. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and sister-in-law. A Service for Pat will be held at St Peter Chanel Church, 817 Gordon Road, Hastings, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11.00 am. Burial will follow at the Hastings Returned Services Cemetery, Orchard Rd, Hastings. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Cancer Society at the service. Messages to the family can be made on line at www.tnphb.co.nz or sent to the "Scott Family', C/- PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 11, 2019