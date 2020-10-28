|
HIGGINSON, Patricia (Pat) Norma (nee Begley). Passed away suddenly, but peacefully on October 22, 2020 at Hampton Court Rest Home, Napier. Aged 92 years. A life well lived. Loved wife of 62 years to Ken (deceased). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Michelle (Waipukurau), Kerry and Murray (Napier), Kate and Ross (Australia), Kevin and Bronwyn (Napier), and Ian and Angelina (Philippines). Cherished and adored by all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Thank you to the staff of Hampton Court Rest Home for your professionalism and kindness. In accordance with Pat's wishes, a family service has taken place. Messages to the 'Higginson Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2020