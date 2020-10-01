|
|
PRICHARD, Patricia Rae (Pat) (nee Fredricson). 31.12.1942 - 29.09.2020 With heavy hearts, Pat's family announce the sudden passing of their dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Pat was adored by her late husband Robin, children Sue and Wayne, Drew and Sue, and Mike and Atarina. Pat treasured her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Noeline and Graham, Neil (Deceased) and Glenys, Neil and Mary, Steve, Tony and Kaye. Pat will be very sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their amazing care of Mum over the last 2 years. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Tributes may be left at www. dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Prichard Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020