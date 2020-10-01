Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia PRICHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Rae (nee Fredricson). (Pat) PRICHARD

Add a Memory
Patricia Rae (nee Fredricson). (Pat) PRICHARD Notice
PRICHARD, Patricia Rae (Pat) (nee Fredricson). 31.12.1942 - 29.09.2020 With heavy hearts, Pat's family announce the sudden passing of their dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Pat was adored by her late husband Robin, children Sue and Wayne, Drew and Sue, and Mike and Atarina. Pat treasured her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Noeline and Graham, Neil (Deceased) and Glenys, Neil and Mary, Steve, Tony and Kaye. Pat will be very sadly missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson's Society would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their amazing care of Mum over the last 2 years. A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Tributes may be left at www. dunstalls.co.nz or posted to The Prichard Family, C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -