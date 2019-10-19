Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Patricia Susan (nee Nightingale) (Sue) STEVENS

Patricia Susan (nee Nightingale) (Sue) STEVENS
STEVENS, Patricia Susan (Sue) (nee Nightingale). Sue passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at HB Regional Hospital on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the much loved wife of the late Bob Stevens, and in later years the partner of Dennis Oliver. She was the proud mother of Sam and Joshua, and grandmother to Ava, Angus and a beautiful little grandson due in the coming weeks. Sue was the loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne (deceased), Jeff (deceased), Jenny, Julie and Grenville. Beloved Aunty of Jeremy (deceased), Claire, Phillip, Daniel and Samantha. Sue will be remembered fondly by three generations of dancing pupils in the Taradale and Meeanee areas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Stevens Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019
