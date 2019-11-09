|
STEVENS, Patricia Susan (Sue) (nee Nightingale). (dancewithsue) Sam, Josh and Dennis wish to thanks friends and family for their support, kind wishes, cards and hugs. Many thanks to everyone who did their very best for Sue during her brief illness. We are going to have a memorial service for Sue in January and will announce the place and date. It would be great to see you all there and please bring your stories to share. Any enquiries to 177 Nelson Crescent, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019