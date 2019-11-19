|
WAKE, Patricia Teresa (Pat). 31.07.1940 - 18.11.2019 Peacefully passed away in Elmwood House, Napier. Treasured Wife of 59 years to Dennis. Loved Mother of the late Paul and Graham. Loved Mother-in-law of Vanessa and Family and Hiromi. Adored Grandma of Romana, Marcus, Sho-hei and Monica. Special Thanks to the Staff at Elmwood House Napier, for the exceptional care and love you showed Pat. A service for Patricia will be held at 10am on Thursday, November 21 at the All Saints Anglican Church, 23 Puketapu Rd, Taradale. Followed by a private cremations. All messages to the family are to be sent to P.O Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120. "Treasured memories of nearly 60yrs Marriage" With All My Love…… Den
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 19, 2019