GALLAGHER, Patrick Barry (Paddy). Peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a short illness at home, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Evelyn for 54 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Vickie and Pete McCarthy, Barry and Neece, and Kris and Tony Banks. Cherished Pop of Shaun, Ryan, Kyle, Dannielle, Courtney, and Zavier. A funeral service for Paddy will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Gallagher Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020