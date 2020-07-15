Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Barry GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Patrick Barry GALLAGHER Notice
GALLAGHER, Patrick Barry (Paddy). Peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a short illness at home, surrounded by family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Evelyn for 54 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Vickie and Pete McCarthy, Barry and Neece, and Kris and Tony Banks. Cherished Pop of Shaun, Ryan, Kyle, Dannielle, Courtney, and Zavier. A funeral service for Paddy will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre, 48 Marine Parade, Napier on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Gallagher Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -