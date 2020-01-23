|
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Patrick David (Shady). Passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Prue, and father of Dean, Carmen, and Mark. Father-in-law of Toni. Grandfather of Poppy and Sebastian. Youngest brother of Mary Bodrick (deceased), Frank, Paul, Gerard, Clare Canning, Anne (deceased), Bernard (deceased), and John. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Summerset in The Bay, Greenmeadows. Requiem Mass for Pat will be celebrated in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 23, 2020