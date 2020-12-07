|
|
GREEN, Patrick Francis. On Friday December 4, 2020, Paddy passed away aged 89 years. Paddy leaves behind his best friend and wife Doreen. He was loved and respected by the Hensman family: Mark and Sunhee, Phil and Loti, Jonathan and Helen, Stephen and Deirdre and Pete and Katrine, Wendy (deceased), Helen, and Ann (deceased). He was much loved by the 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. Special brother-in-law to Jean Taylor and family. Much loved by his family in England, brothers James and John (deceased), sisters Margaret (deceased), Kathleen and Marie. May you now walk and enjoy the many eternal paths in your new place of peace. The family welcomes all who wish to celebrate Paddy's life and say farewell to a good man at the funeral service which will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday December 9 at 10am. All messages to the Green family C/O PO Box 967, Hastings, 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 7, 2020