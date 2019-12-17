|
CHRYSTAL, Patrick Gerald (Pat). Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family, aged 82 years. Loved and respected husband of the late Karen. Much loved father of Lynette, Anne, Diane (Buffy) and Brenda. Admired father-in-law of John, Shane, Craig and David. Treasured and devoted Grandad to Amy, Scott, Amy, Christopher, Emma, Jasmine, Jacob and Phoenix. Many thanks to the staff at Elmwood House for their care, kindness and compassion while looking after Pat throughout the last two years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Hawkes Bay may be left at the service and would be appreciated. A celebration of Pat's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, December 18 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Chrystal Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 17, 2019