Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes
Havelock North
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Our Lady Of Lourdes
Havelock North
SPURDLE, Patrick Isaac. July 10, 1936 - October 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Dearly loved and adored husband of Mary, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Michelle, Denise, Sharee and Brent, Dean, Brett and Kathryn and Lisa and Paul. A delightful and beloved Poppa to Patrick, Danica, Jason, Melissa, Nick, Joanna, Sammy and Brooke and loved great-grandfather of his 10 great-great- grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Beth and Clive Maclean, Fay and Jim Radich (deceased), and loved only son of Agnes and Ernest Spurdle. Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You're loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Havelock North with a funeral service to be held at 11.30am at Our Lady Of Lourdes Havelock North on Thursday, October 29, 2020. All messages to be sent to Spurdle family, C/-PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 27, 2020
