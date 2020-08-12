|
MULLAN, Patrick James. 15.03.1929 - 10.08.2020 Cherished partner of Carole. Beloved father of Colleen, Kim and Kerry. Grandfather to Ebony, Gered and Daniel. Fondly remembered by his step children; Natalie, Richard and Andrea. After a gradual decline in health and vitality, Patrick passed peacefully at home. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, August 14 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Mullan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2020