BATCHELAR, Patrick Joseph (Pat). Passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Liz for 47 years. Loved Dad of Theresa and David; Verity and Blair; and Amanda. Adored Poppa of Brad, Grace, Niamh, Charley and Aiden. Loved brother of Brian (deceased), and Dennis. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Pat's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday July 26 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Hawke's Bay would be appreciated. Messages to the Batchelar Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 24, 2019