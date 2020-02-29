Home

Vigil
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Home of Compassion
237 Fergusson Drive
Heretaunga
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Mary of the Angels Church
Boulcott St
Wellington
Reverend Patrick SM Father (John) McCANN

McCANN, (John) Patrick, SM, Reverend Father. Loved and respected Priest and confrère of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on February 28, 2020, aged 89 years. Loved son of the late John and Mary McCann. Loved brother of Sr Mary McCann rsj, and Brigid Newrick and brother-in-law of Des Newrick and the late Noel Martin. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at Marian Court, Silverstream. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:30pm. A Vigil Service will be held at the Home of Compassion, 237 Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga on Monday, March 2 at 7pm. R.I.P.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 29, 2020
