Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Waipatu Marae
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul BUSHETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Adrian BUSHETT

Add a Memory
Paul Adrian BUSHETT Notice
BUSHETT, Paul Adrian. On November 12, 2019 in Sydney aged 65. After a courageous battle with cancer. Adored by his children, Natalie and Rochelle and son-in- law Andy. Loved son of Lassie (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Much Loved brother of Pat, Allen and Glenis (deceased). Also, a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. Paul will be at 1012 Frederick Street, Hastings on Sunday and Monday. A service for Paul will be held at Waipatu Marae on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -