BUSHETT, Paul Adrian. On November 12, 2019 in Sydney aged 65. After a courageous battle with cancer. Adored by his children, Natalie and Rochelle and son-in- law Andy. Loved son of Lassie (deceased) and Jim (deceased). Much Loved brother of Pat, Allen and Glenis (deceased). Also, a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. Paul will be at 1012 Frederick Street, Hastings on Sunday and Monday. A service for Paul will be held at Waipatu Marae on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2019