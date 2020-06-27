|
PALAMOUNTAIN, Paul Anthony. Passed peacefully at Hastings Hospital on June 25, 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Nikki, 34 years together. Loved brother to Des and Deborah. Father to Jayden and Megan and step father to Carl. Favourite father-in- law to Claire. Loved brother-in-law to Anne, Doug, Andrew and Debbie (Napier). Loved poppa to Anakin, Miri, Greer, Leggy and Blake. In accordance with the family's wishes, please come and celebrate Paul's life wearing bright colourful clothing. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Paul's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020