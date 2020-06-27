Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul PALAMOUNTAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Anthony PALAMOUNTAIN

Add a Memory
Paul Anthony PALAMOUNTAIN Notice
PALAMOUNTAIN, Paul Anthony. Passed peacefully at Hastings Hospital on June 25, 2020, aged 63 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Nikki, 34 years together. Loved brother to Des and Deborah. Father to Jayden and Megan and step father to Carl. Favourite father-in- law to Claire. Loved brother-in-law to Anne, Doug, Andrew and Debbie (Napier). Loved poppa to Anakin, Miri, Greer, Leggy and Blake. In accordance with the family's wishes, please come and celebrate Paul's life wearing bright colourful clothing. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Paul's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -