Paul Anthony SLOANE

Paul Anthony SLOANE Notice
SLOANE, Paul Anthony. Peacefully at home on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Pat. Loved brother and brother- in- law of the late Michael, Greg and Kathy. A service for Paul will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 425 Heretaunga St E, Hastings on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11am followed by burial. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to 'Kidney Kids' at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to the"Sloane Family", c/- P.O Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019
