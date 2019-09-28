|
SLOANE, Paul Anthony. Peacefully at home on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Pat. Loved brother and brother- in- law of the late Michael, Greg and Kathy. A service for Paul will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 425 Heretaunga St E, Hastings on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11am followed by burial. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to 'Kidney Kids' at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or posted to the"Sloane Family", c/- P.O Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2019