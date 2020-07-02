Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul BURNS

Paul BURNS Notice
BURNS, Paul. I would like to say a big thank you for expressing all the love you had for Paul not forgetting all the antics his mates and him got up to. The awesome preparation of food, the gifts and koha. All of this has blown me away. We won't forget the kindness and comfort you gave to us especially to his children Kaia and Ryder. I really don't think we'll forget Paul in a hurry as he certainly lived in the fast lane and has left a mountain of memories of all his hair raising experiences. Love you all and once again a huge thank you. Lots of love Rose and Wayne.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -