BURNS, Paul. I would like to say a big thank you for expressing all the love you had for Paul not forgetting all the antics his mates and him got up to. The awesome preparation of food, the gifts and koha. All of this has blown me away. We won't forget the kindness and comfort you gave to us especially to his children Kaia and Ryder. I really don't think we'll forget Paul in a hurry as he certainly lived in the fast lane and has left a mountain of memories of all his hair raising experiences. Love you all and once again a huge thank you. Lots of love Rose and Wayne.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2020