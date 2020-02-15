Home

GOLDSWORTHY, Paul. 11.08.1949-07.01.2020 Sue, Christina and Lyn, Suzette, Erika, Matthew and Sarah, and their families wish to extend their heartfelt thanks for messages, visits, phone calls, flowers and food on the sudden, sad loss of a much loved husband, father, grandfater and great grandfather. Also thank you Rosie McMillan for a beautiful service and Lance Shearman for your compassion and support, NZ Police, Ambulance and Fire Services. No More "Aftermatch Functions" Betty and family also extend their thanks for support received after the loss of a loved son and brother.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 15, 2020
