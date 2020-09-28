|
STEEDS, Paul Howard Gordon. 09/09/1930-27/09/2020 Steadfast Pa of Jane. Good friend to Phill and Chris.Caring Grandpa of Sarah, Gabe, Josie, Sam, and Henry (The Eighth). Loving Grandpa Paul of Audrey and Eleanor. Real mate to Mollie (deceased September 1996). True companion and devoted Husband of Gwen. "So Long and Thanks for All the Fish" To everyone who has supported, encouraged and helped smooth the sometimes rocky path, for Paul and Gwen, for showing your love and understanding, you have our heartfelt thanks. Arohanui. A gathering to celebrate Paul's life is being postponed at this point. Please contact [email protected] with your email details so we can let you know.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 28, 2020