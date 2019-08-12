Home

Paul Hugh. LUSK

LUSK, Paul Hugh. 11.08.80 - 11.08.19 Much loved fourth son of Ros and Mike. Brother and brother- in-law of Simon and Kirsten, Tom and Jo, Jack and Jayne. Uncle of Scout, Boh, Matthew, Sully and Kit. Loved by the many amazing people who have so devotedly cared for him in IDEA Services, the Education System and Hastings Hospital to all of whom the family are eternally grateful. Robyn Madden and others have been a wonderful friends. Paul was barely aware of it but he has touched many and we are all better for having been part of his life. In lieu of flowers a donation to Idea Services would be much appreciated. A service to celebrate the life of Paul will be held at Crestwood, Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2pm. All messages to the Lusk family can be left on line at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019
