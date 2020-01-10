|
GOLDSWORTHY, Paul John. Of Woodville, suddenly at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 aged 70 years. Loved husband of Sue. Loving father of Christina and Lyn, Suzette, Erika, and Matthew and Sarah. A proud grandfather and great-Grandfather. Loved son of Betty and the late Eric Goldsworthy and a loved brother and brother-in-law of the Goldsworthy and Birch families. Messages to Mrs S. Goldsworthy, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service for Paul will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Ross Street, Woodville on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1pm. Private cremation thereafter. Monarch Funeral Home Ltd Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 10, 2020