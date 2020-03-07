|
HEENEY, Paul John. On Wednesday March 4, 2020, died peacefully surrounded by Barbara and family at Rawhiti Estate, Auckland. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara for 63 years. Much loved and admired father of Mary-Louise (deceased), John and Stephen, Margaret, Catherine and Allan, and Tom and Fee. Special friend and father to Peter Macklow (deceased) and Mary. A blessed grandfather of Georgia, Charlotte, Andrew, Harriott, George and Tilly. Special thanks to Louisa and to the caring team at Rawhiti Estate who took such great care of him. A Mass will be celebrated at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera, Auckland on Wednesday March 11, at 1pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 7, 2020