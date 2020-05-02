|
DAVIS, Paul Stanley. Aged 64. Much loved son of Lola Davis and the late Michael Davis. Father of Jordon Davis, and brother of Lloyd and Stephen Davis. Died in his sleep on April 29, 2020 when his good-spirited outlook was no longer enough to ward off the ill-effects of liver cancer on the rest of him. He recently cited a line of poetry, "I hope to make six good friends before I die, so as not to be carried to my grave by strangers," to which he added, "I think I made it." Paul, if it were not due to the current situation, you could be carried there by anyone who was lucky enough to have your life touch theirs. In view of the lockdown, Paul will be buried at a private service. Please, no flowers, but if you wish to make a donation, Paul would surely suggest the Hawkes Bay Coffin Club: diy. [email protected] com.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020