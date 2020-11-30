|
MORGAN, Paula Theresa. Died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born March, 28 1950. Adored wife and best friend of Jim. Dearly loved Mum of Jo and Dallas Reid, and Vicki and Ben Cameron. Treasured sister of Pam, Eddie, Francy, Garth, Mark, Jane, Brad (deceased) and Tim (deceased). Much loved Nana to all of her grandchildren in Melbourne and South Otago. Dearly loved daughter-in-law of Win, sister-in-law of Keith, Kathy and Bonnie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St John Ambulance and can be left at the service. A service for Paula will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 371 Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday, December 2 at 11.00am. Messages to the Morgan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
