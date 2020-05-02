|
BLACKMAN, Pauline Ann. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 suddenly but peacefully at the Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, Hastings. Dearly loved mum of Paul Gilchrist and loved mother-in-law of John Leon. Loved sister of Joy and Laurie Binstead (Australia), Robyn Drummond (Auckland) and the late Bruce Blackman. Special cousin to Warren and Sue. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. A private cremation has taken place due to current circumstances. All messages to The Blackman Family C/- PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153 or [email protected] com
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020