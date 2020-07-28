|
BLACKMAN, Pauline Ann. On Wedneday April 29, 2020 at HB Regional hospital. Dearly loved mum of Paul Gilchrist and mother-in-law of John Leon. Loved sister of Joy and Laurie Binstead (Australia) , Robyn Drummond (Auckland) and the late Bruce Blackman. Special cousin to Warren and Sue. Loved Aunty to her nephew and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. A keen Tenpin bowler and active Probus member Please join us for a belated celebration of Pauline life to be held at 11am on August 1, at St Peter Chanel Community Hall, 817 Gordon Road Hastings. Followed by a light lunch. For any correspondence please contact [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 28, 2020