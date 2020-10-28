|
KING, Pauline Audrey. Of Havelock North died suddenly on October 24, 2020. Dearly loving wife of Brian King. Much loved mother of Warren, Alister, Phillippa and Rosemary. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Barney, Sam, Harrison, Emma, Zara and Hana. Mother-in- law to Janne King, Helen King, John Groom and Ralph Davies. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Requiem Mass which will be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Havelock North on Saturday, October 31 at 10.00am. Mass will be followed by internment in the Havelock North cemetery. No flowers by request, donations to the SPCA appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary is to be recited at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Havelock North on Friday, October 30 at 7.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2020