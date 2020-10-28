Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Audrey KING

Add a Memory
Pauline Audrey KING Notice
KING, Pauline Audrey. Of Havelock North died suddenly on October 24, 2020. Dearly loving wife of Brian King. Much loved mother of Warren, Alister, Phillippa and Rosemary. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Barney, Sam, Harrison, Emma, Zara and Hana. Mother-in- law to Janne King, Helen King, John Groom and Ralph Davies. Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Requiem Mass which will be held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Havelock North on Saturday, October 31 at 10.00am. Mass will be followed by internment in the Havelock North cemetery. No flowers by request, donations to the SPCA appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary is to be recited at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Havelock North on Friday, October 30 at 7.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -