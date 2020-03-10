|
HAWKINS, Pauline. Peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Lisa (Australia), and Alison and Peter Black. Grandma of Adam, Claire, Natasha, Stacy-Lee, and eleven great grandchildren. A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at St Francis Co-operating Church, 6 Ferry Road, Clive on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Hawkins Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 10, 2020