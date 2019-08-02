|
WAIWAI, Pauline Sherry (nee Harmer). 06.10.1949 - 30.07.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. Dearly loved wife and 'Doll' of Robert. Loving mum to Reihana and Rebecca, Ange and Tu, Vicky-Lee and Kopi and Hoani. Bestest nan to all her many beautiful mokopuna. Loved daughter of Eria 'Captain' and Merepeka Harmer, cherished sister of June (deceased), Hilda, Amelia, Mark, Mary-Lou, Jackie, Rachel, Eunice (Dink) and Richard. Loving sister to her in-laws, nieces and nephews. A sweet matey friend to many. Sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Mum will lay at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke. The service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 03, 2019, followed by cremation. Hakari to be held at Kahuranaki. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice. "Eternal rest grant to her o lord and let the light shine upon her. May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 2, 2019