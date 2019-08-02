Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline WAIWAI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Sherry . (Harmer) WAIWAI

Add a Memory
Pauline Sherry . (Harmer) WAIWAI Notice
WAIWAI, Pauline Sherry (nee Harmer). 06.10.1949 - 30.07.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her whanau. Dearly loved wife and 'Doll' of Robert. Loving mum to Reihana and Rebecca, Ange and Tu, Vicky-Lee and Kopi and Hoani. Bestest nan to all her many beautiful mokopuna. Loved daughter of Eria 'Captain' and Merepeka Harmer, cherished sister of June (deceased), Hilda, Amelia, Mark, Mary-Lou, Jackie, Rachel, Eunice (Dink) and Richard. Loving sister to her in-laws, nieces and nephews. A sweet matey friend to many. Sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Mum will lay at Kahuranaki Marae, Te Hauke. The service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 03, 2019, followed by cremation. Hakari to be held at Kahuranaki. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranford Hospice. "Eternal rest grant to her o lord and let the light shine upon her. May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.