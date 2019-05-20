|
RYAN, Pearl May. 05.04.1926 - 17.05.2019 Unexpectedly said her final farewell surrounded by her family. Adored wife of Kelvin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Kerrie, David, Lynn and Trevor and Peter. Treasured Nana of Rebecca and Davis, Joel, Stacey and Gus, Steve and Michelle and Helen. Loved "Old Nana" of Ezra, Eli, Rylan, Luca and Ashdoyn. Pearls service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, May 22 at St Marks Church, Cnr Park Road and Queen Street, followed by a private cremation. All messages to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 20, 2019